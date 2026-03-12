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    AFN Aviano Radio News: Aviano Hosts 2026 National Prayer Breakfast

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Aviano Hosts 2026 National Prayer Breakfast

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.12.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio news story highlighting the National Prayer Breakfast, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 10, 2026. The 31st Fighter Wing welcomed U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Kelley, Department of the Air Force deputy chief of chaplains, to host the annual breakfast, fostering camaraderie and spiritual fitness among service members and their families stationed at Aviano. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 10:05
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90846
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111574498.mp3
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Aviano Hosts 2026 National Prayer Breakfast, by A1C Hayden Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    spiritual
    National Prayer Breakfast
    Chaplains Corps
    Deputy Chief of Chaplain
    Aviano Air Base
    31st Fighter Wing

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