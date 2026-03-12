A radio news story highlighting the National Prayer Breakfast, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 10, 2026. The 31st Fighter Wing welcomed U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Kelley, Department of the Air Force deputy chief of chaplains, to host the annual breakfast, fostering camaraderie and spiritual fitness among service members and their families stationed at Aviano. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 10:05
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90846
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111574498.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Aviano Hosts 2026 National Prayer Breakfast, by A1C Hayden Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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