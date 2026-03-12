AFN Aviano Radio News: Aviano Hosts 2026 National Prayer Breakfast

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A radio news story highlighting the National Prayer Breakfast, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 10, 2026. The 31st Fighter Wing welcomed U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Kelley, Department of the Air Force deputy chief of chaplains, to host the annual breakfast, fostering camaraderie and spiritual fitness among service members and their families stationed at Aviano. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley)