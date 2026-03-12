NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (MARCH 09, 2026), Master-at-Arms Michael Gimley, Kennel Master at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, discusses the significance of the military working dog and Canine Veteran's Day. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., allied, coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kristine McDavid)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 07:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90843
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111574473.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 260312-Newscast, by PO3 Kristine McDavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.