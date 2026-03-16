260309-N-FJ198-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 14, 2026)
The Sasebo Basketball Association hosted a Youth Basketball Game onboard Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Mar. 1, 2026, and a small team of U.S. technicians and contractors worked behind the scenes in an effort to bring advanced cyber, drone and communications technology in support of exercise Cobra Gold at Camp Red Horse, Thailand Feb. 24, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Matthew Miller)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 22:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90840
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111574377.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWSCAST 14 MAR 26: Sasebo Basketball Youth & Cobra Gold, by SN Matthew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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