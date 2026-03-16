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    NEWSCAST 14 MAR 26: Sasebo Basketball Youth & Cobra Gold

    NEWSCAST 14 MAR 26: Sasebo Basketball Youth & Cobra Gold

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.08.2026

    Audio by Seaman Matthew Miller 

    AFN Sasebo

    260309-N-FJ198-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 14, 2026)
    The Sasebo Basketball Association hosted a Youth Basketball Game onboard Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Mar. 1, 2026, and a small team of U.S. technicians and contractors worked behind the scenes in an effort to bring advanced cyber, drone and communications technology in support of exercise Cobra Gold at Camp Red Horse, Thailand Feb. 24, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Matthew Miller)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 22:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90840
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111574377.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2026
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST 14 MAR 26: Sasebo Basketball Youth & Cobra Gold, by SN Matthew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo
    AFN
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo
    Sasebo Basketball Association

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