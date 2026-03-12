This is a 30-second radio spot for youth swim coaches for the Eifel Sharks Swim Team at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 9, 2026. The team is part of the European Forces Swim League and competes across Europe. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 05:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90835
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111574290.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Youth Swim Coaches Spot, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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