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    Spangdahlem Radio News 260311 52nd Healthcare Operations Squadron Initiatives

    Spangdahlem Radio News 260311 52nd Healthcare Operations Squadron Initiatives

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    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.10.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The following is a radio news report for AFN Spangdahlem covering current initiatives from the 52nd Healthcare Operations Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 6, 2026. According to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jasmine Cook, 52nd HCOS commander, the squadron is focused on creating and implementing systems to make services more convenient for their patients. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 06:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90833
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111574284.mp3
    Length: 00:01:13
    Artist A1C Ryan Bratton
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Spangdahlem Radio News 260311 52nd Healthcare Operations Squadron Initiatives, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN Europe
    AFN Spangdahlem
    A1C Ryan Bratton
    Spangdahlem Air Base
    52nd Healthcare Operations Squadron

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