Spangdahlem Radio News 260311 52nd Healthcare Operations Squadron Initiatives

The following is a radio news report for AFN Spangdahlem covering current initiatives from the 52nd Healthcare Operations Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 6, 2026. According to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jasmine Cook, 52nd HCOS commander, the squadron is focused on creating and implementing systems to make services more convenient for their patients. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 06:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90833
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111574284.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Artist
|A1C Ryan Bratton
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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