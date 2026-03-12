260311 Spangdahlem Radio News Major Michael A. Blea Silver Star

The following is a radio news report for AFN Spangdahlem at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 10, 2026. This segment covered U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael A. Blea, 480th Fighter Squadron assistant director of operations, being awarded the Silver Star for actions taken during his deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in 2025. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 06:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90831
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111574277.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Artist
|A1C Ryan Bratton
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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