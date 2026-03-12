260310-N-TV012-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 10, 2026)
Aircraft from the Indian Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Royal Australian Air Force, Royal New Zealand Air Force, and U.S. Navy assembled for multinational exercise Sea Dragon 2026 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Mar. 9, 2026, and U.S. Space Forces - Korea (SPACEFOR-KOR) kicked off space component operations for Freedom Shield 26, Republic of Korea, Mar. 9, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 00:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90829
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111573908.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWSCAST 10 MAR 26: Sea Dragon 26 & U.S. Space Forces Korea, by PO2 Jack Pridham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.