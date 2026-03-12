NEWSCAST 10 MAR 26: Sea Dragon 26 & U.S. Space Forces Korea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/90829" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

260310-N-TV012-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 10, 2026)

Aircraft from the Indian Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Royal Australian Air Force, Royal New Zealand Air Force, and U.S. Navy assembled for multinational exercise Sea Dragon 2026 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Mar. 9, 2026, and U.S. Space Forces - Korea (SPACEFOR-KOR) kicked off space component operations for Freedom Shield 26, Republic of Korea, Mar. 9, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)