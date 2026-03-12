031226-N-FJ198-1001 SASEBO, Japan
A radio promotion for a trip to the city of Takeo through MWR Travel and Tours onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, March 12, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Miller.)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 23:16
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90828
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111573843.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MWR Takeo Shrine Trip PROMO, by SN Matthew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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