(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MWR Takeo Shrine Trip PROMO

    MWR Takeo Shrine Trip PROMO

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.11.2026

    Audio by Seaman Matthew Miller 

    AFN Sasebo

    031226-N-FJ198-1001 SASEBO, Japan
    A radio promotion for a trip to the city of Takeo through MWR Travel and Tours onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, March 12, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Miller.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 23:16
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90828
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111573843.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2026
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWR Takeo Shrine Trip PROMO, by SN Matthew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo
    ITT
    Travel and Tours
    AFN
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio