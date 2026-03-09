(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The LOGSTAT: JRTC Trends at the BDE & Below

    The LOGSTAT: JRTC Trends at the BDE & Below

    UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #43: We continue our Combat Training Center miniseries by diving into some lighter units and exploring the swamps of Folk Polk, Louisiana where CPT Garett Pyle and LTC Dan Cole, the Senior Sustainment Trainer at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC), discuss the trends that O/C-Ts are observing at JRTC.

    The JRTC Homepage: https://home.army.mil/polk/units-tenants/jrtc-operations-group

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The LOGSTAT: JRTC Trends at the BDE & Below, by CPT Garett Pyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

