Episode #43: We continue our Combat Training Center miniseries by diving into some lighter units and exploring the swamps of Folk Polk, Louisiana where CPT Garett Pyle and LTC Dan Cole, the Senior Sustainment Trainer at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC), discuss the trends that O/C-Ts are observing at JRTC.
The JRTC Homepage: https://home.army.mil/polk/units-tenants/jrtc-operations-group
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 13:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|90826
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111572658.mp3
|Length:
|00:49:02
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The LOGSTAT: JRTC Trends at the BDE & Below, by CPT Garett Pyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.