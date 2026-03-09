The LOGSTAT: JRTC Trends at the BDE & Below

Episode #43: We continue our Combat Training Center miniseries by diving into some lighter units and exploring the swamps of Folk Polk, Louisiana where CPT Garett Pyle and LTC Dan Cole, the Senior Sustainment Trainer at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC), discuss the trends that O/C-Ts are observing at JRTC.



The JRTC Homepage: https://home.army.mil/polk/units-tenants/jrtc-operations-group