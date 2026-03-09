260312-N-CO548-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Mar. 12, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting the Stuttgart Military Youth of the Year ceremony and Naval Station Rota's new contract. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 11:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90825
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111572403.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Stuttgart Military Youth of the Year & NAVSTA Rota New Contract, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.