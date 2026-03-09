(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio News - Spangdahlem Airman Silver Star Award & DOW Medical Vision

    AFN Naples Radio News - Spangdahlem Airman Silver Star Award & DOW Medical Vision

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.10.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    AFN Naples

    260310-N-CO548-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Mar. 10, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting the a Spangdahlem Airman's Silver Star award and the Department of War's medical vision. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 11:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90824
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111572389.mp3
    Length: 00:02:50
    Year 2026
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Spangdahlem Airman Silver Star Award & DOW Medical Vision, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    silver star
    USAF
    Spangdahelm
    DOW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio