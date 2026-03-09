Master Sgt. William Amarillo, 435th Construction and Training Squadron first sergeant, spoke with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern March 6, 2026, spreading awareness for mental health. Meanwhile, the New Parent Support Program offers education and resources to help parents build confidence and develop strong parenting skills. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 05:21
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90810
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111571804.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Mental Health and New Parent Support, by A1C Rebekah Moran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.