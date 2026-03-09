(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - Mental Health and New Parent Support

    KMC Update - Mental Health and New Parent Support

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    03.11.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Master Sgt. William Amarillo, 435th Construction and Training Squadron first sergeant, spoke with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern March 6, 2026, spreading awareness for mental health. Meanwhile, the New Parent Support Program offers education and resources to help parents build confidence and develop strong parenting skills. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 05:21
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90810
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111571804.mp3
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Mental Health and New Parent Support, by A1C Rebekah Moran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACS
    Health and wellness
    New Parent Support Program
    mental health awareness
    KMC Update

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio