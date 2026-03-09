The FAR and Beyond | Beyond Episode 27: All About AI: Part II: Ask Sage Protest Follow-up

On this episode, we break down two recent GAO decisions concerning the General Services Administration’s (GSA) "OneGov" initiative. We examine the protests filed by Ask Sage, Inc. regarding GSA’s $1-a-year modification deals with OpenAI and Anthropic. Join us as we discuss why the GAO dismissed these challenges and what it means for the future of AI procurement in the federal government.

Cases discussed: Matter of: Ask Sage, Inc., B-423826 (December 18, 2025); Matter of: Ask Sage, Inc., B-423827 (December 18, 2025); Matter of: Team Wendy, LLC, B-417700.2 (October 16, 2019); Matter of: MCI Telecommunications Corporation, B-276659.2 (September 19, 1997); Matter of: Chase Supply, Inc., B-411528.2, B-411529.2 (September 3, 2015).

Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.