2CR Conducts UGV Testing

Recently, the 2D Cavalry Regiment took part in unmanned ground vehicle testing in the Grafenwhoer Training Area
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 06:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90798
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111569590.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
