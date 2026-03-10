On this Pacific Pulse: In Antarctica, United States Coast Guard Cutter, Polar Star, executed annual operation Deep Freeze; In the Philippines, senior leaders from the United States, Japan, Australia and the Philippines, gathered for the 3rd Multinational Joint Staff Talks; and In Thailand multinational exercise, Cobra Gold 2026, concluded.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 22:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90795
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111568898.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: March 10, 2026, by Amn Teresa Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.