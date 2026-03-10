(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse: March 10, 2026

    Pacific Pulse: March 10, 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    03.08.2026

    Audio by Airman Teresa Figueroa 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: In Antarctica, United States Coast Guard Cutter, Polar Star, executed annual operation Deep Freeze; In the Philippines, senior leaders from the United States, Japan, Australia and the Philippines, gathered for the 3rd Multinational Joint Staff Talks; and In Thailand multinational exercise, Cobra Gold 2026, concluded.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 22:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90795
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111568898.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: March 10, 2026, by Amn Teresa Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Antaractica
    INDOPACOM
    Indo Pacific Command
    Cobra Gold 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio