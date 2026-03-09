(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NSL Unscripted | Episode 24 – The Army’s Principal Cyber Advisor & Insights into the Cyber & Tech Initiatives at the Pentagon

    03.10.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    In this episode, Maj Fabiani Duarte, Associate Professor in the National Security
    Law Department, sits down with Mr. Brandon Pugh, the Principal Cyber Advisor to
    the Secretary of the Army in TJAGLCS’ inaugural vodcast. As the PCA, Mr. Pugh
    was presidentially appointed & is responsible for advising the Secretary of the Army
    and the Army Chief of Staff on all cyber matters, including issues of readiness,
    budget, capabilities, and strategy. Mr. Pugh share’s the Pentagon’s cyber and tech
    initiatives including the creation of his role, how his office is thinking about the
    defense of critical infrastructure, and their AI strategy. Mr. Pugh is also currently in
    the U.S. Army Reserve and serves an associate professor in National Security Law
    Department at Army JAG School. Mr. Pugh previously served as a paratrooper and
    international law officer and is a nonresident fellow with the Army Cyber Institute at
    West Point. He holds a JD from Rutgers Law School and a bachelor’s degree from
    The College of New Jersey.

    Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting
    our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 11:45
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 90794
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111567895.mp3
    Length: 00:27:25
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSL Unscripted | Episode 24 – The Army’s Principal Cyber Advisor & Insights into the Cyber & Tech Initiatives at the Pentagon, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    cyber
    tech
    AI
    National Security Law
    TJAGLCS

