NSL Unscripted | Episode 24 – The Army’s Principal Cyber Advisor & Insights into the Cyber & Tech Initiatives at the Pentagon

In this episode, Maj Fabiani Duarte, Associate Professor in the National Security
Law Department, sits down with Mr. Brandon Pugh, the Principal Cyber Advisor to
the Secretary of the Army in TJAGLCS’ inaugural vodcast. As the PCA, Mr. Pugh
was presidentially appointed & is responsible for advising the Secretary of the Army
and the Army Chief of Staff on all cyber matters, including issues of readiness,
budget, capabilities, and strategy. Mr. Pugh share’s the Pentagon’s cyber and tech
initiatives including the creation of his role, how his office is thinking about the
defense of critical infrastructure, and their AI strategy. Mr. Pugh is also currently in
the U.S. Army Reserve and serves an associate professor in National Security Law
Department at Army JAG School. Mr. Pugh previously served as a paratrooper and
international law officer and is a nonresident fellow with the Army Cyber Institute at
West Point. He holds a JD from Rutgers Law School and a bachelor’s degree from
The College of New Jersey.
Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting
our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.
