The Quill & Sword | NSL Unscripted | Episode 24 – The Army’s Principal Cyber Advisor & Insights into the Cyber & Tech Initiatives at the Pentagon

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/90793" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, Maj Fabiani Duarte, Associate Professor in the National Security

Law Department, sits down with Mr. Brandon Pugh, the Principal Cyber Advisor to

the Secretary of the Army in TJAGLCS’ inaugural vodcast. As the PCA, Mr. Pugh

was presidentially appointed & is responsible for advising the Secretary of the Army

and the Army Chief of Staff on all cyber matters, including issues of readiness,

budget, capabilities, and strategy. Mr. Pugh share’s the Pentagon’s cyber and tech

initiatives including the creation of his role, how his office is thinking about the

defense of critical infrastructure, and their AI strategy. Mr. Pugh is also currently in

the U.S. Army Reserve and serves an associate professor in National Security Law

Department at Army JAG School. Mr. Pugh previously served as a paratrooper and

international law officer and is a nonresident fellow with the Army Cyber Institute at

West Point. He holds a JD from Rutgers Law School and a bachelor’s degree from

The College of New Jersey.



Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting

our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.