    Morning Buzz with DJ Outlaw

    Morning Buzz with DJ Outlaw

    ITALY

    01.07.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob Hart 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 8, 2026) An hour of scoped radio cut highlights a DJ’s skills, show preparation, board fundamentals, and overall execution of their show. Music and advertisement were edited out to focus solely on the DJ’s performance. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Hart)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Morning Buzz with DJ Outlaw, by PO3 Jacob Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN, Sigonella, DWIA, Scoped Show, DJ skills, Serving America’s Best

