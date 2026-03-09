(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Radio Spot - Kleber Tri Fit Madness

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.09.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30-second radio spot promoting the Kleber Tri Fit Cardio Madness event that will air from March 10, 2026, to March 27, 2026. This event encourages services members to maintain and exceed fitness requirements for a more war-ready force. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 10:16
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90790
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111567533.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    fitness center
    Fitness Challenge
    Army Family & MWR

