    Radio Spot - Baumholder Spring Fest

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.09.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30-second radio spot promoting the Baumholder Spring Fest that will air from March 10, 2026, to April 4, 2026. This event offers a family friendly space for celebrating spring. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 10:15
    Easter Bunny
    spring fest
    Army Family & MWR

