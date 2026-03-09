Radio Spot - May Car Show

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/90787" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

A 30-second radio spot promoting the May Car Show held by Kaiserslautern Army Family Morale Welfare and Recreation that will air from March 10, 2026, to May 9, 2026. This event will feature judges who will decide the best car in 5 different categories. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)