Radio Spot - May Car Show

A 30-second radio spot promoting the May Car Show held by Kaiserslautern Army Family Morale Welfare and Recreation that will air from March 10, 2026, to May 9, 2026. This event will feature judges who will decide the best car in 5 different categories. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)
03.09.2026
03.10.2026
Recording
90787
|2603/DOD_111567494.mp3
00:00:30
KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|3
|0
|0
