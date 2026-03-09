(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eggstravaganza 2026

    Eggstravaganza 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    03.09.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    AFN Vicenza

    Radio Spot for the annual egg hunt called Eggstravaganza on USAG Italy mentioning the date and time on Caserma Ederle

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 08:54
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90784
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111567297.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eggstravaganza 2026, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Easter
    Vicenza
    Caserma Ederle
    USAG Italy
    Vicenza Family and MWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio