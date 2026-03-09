(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Morning Buzz with Michelle Buchana

    ITALY

    03.09.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eloise Johnson 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Mar. 9, 2025) An interview with Michelle Buchana, MWR Fitness Representative, to talk about the upcoming events including Captains Cup. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise Johnson)

