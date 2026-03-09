CFAS Fleet Friendship Day PROMO

260310-N-TV012-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 10, 2026)
A radio promotion for the third annual Fleet Friendship Day open-base event onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Mar. 10, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 00:31
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
