NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (March 9, 2026) Radio News highlights the Army Military Police brigade crowned best warriors in grueling Germany-based competition. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Garro)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 10:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90765
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111565344.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio News 260310, by PO3 Anthony Garro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.