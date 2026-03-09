Morning Buzz with Robin Lundy, Veronica Isidron, and Kelsey Galinski

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Mar. 6, 2026) An interview with Robin Lundy, Veronica Isidron and Kelsey Galinski to discuss upcoming Fleet and Family Support Center classes, the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program to discuss reporting options as well as Victim Advocate roles and the Family Advocacy Program. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Hart)
