(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse: MAR 5, 2026

    Pacific Pulse: MAR 5, 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.04.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea, traveled to Thailand to observe Exercise Cobra Gold, one of the largest multinational military exercises in the Indo-Pacific region. U.S. Navy Divers, Royal Thai Navy divers, and Republic of Korea Navy divers took part in a salvage diving exercise during Exercise Cobra Gold in Thailand. Lastly, III Marine Expeditionary Force joined forces with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps to conduct Freedom Shield exercises throughout various training locations in South Korea. (Audio by U.S. Army Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 02:06
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90762
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111564546.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: MAR 5, 2026, by SGT Jazmin Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    United Nations Command
    Freedom Shield
    Indo- Pacific Command
    Joint-Service Exercise
    Marine Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio