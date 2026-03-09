Pacific Pulse: MAR 5, 2026

On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea, traveled to Thailand to observe Exercise Cobra Gold, one of the largest multinational military exercises in the Indo-Pacific region. U.S. Navy Divers, Royal Thai Navy divers, and Republic of Korea Navy divers took part in a salvage diving exercise during Exercise Cobra Gold in Thailand. Lastly, III Marine Expeditionary Force joined forces with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps to conduct Freedom Shield exercises throughout various training locations in South Korea. (Audio by U.S. Army Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)