AFN Aviano Radio Spot: PFRA Diagnostic Testing

An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot encouraging service members to schedule a physical fitness and readiness assessment diagnostic test, at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The PFRA ensures the health and wellness of Airmen, bolstering the readiness of the 31st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)
|03.05.2026
|03.06.2026 08:40
|Recording
|00:00:30
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
