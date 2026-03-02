(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: PFRA Diagnostic Testing

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.05.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume 

    AFN Aviano

    An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot encouraging service members to schedule a physical fitness and readiness assessment diagnostic test, at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The PFRA ensures the health and wellness of Airmen, bolstering the readiness of the 31st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 08:40
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90756
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111560473.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: PFRA Diagnostic Testing, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Combat Readiness
    wyvern nation
    Airmen
    Physical Fitness
    Aviano Air Base
    PFRA

