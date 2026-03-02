(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio Spot - Red Cross Hero Care

    AFN Naples Radio Spot - Red Cross Hero Care

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.02.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Merissa Daley 

    AFN Naples

    260302-N-UQ924-1001 NAPLES, Italy (March 2, 2026) Radio spot highlighting the services and availability of the American Red Cross Hero Care app. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Merissa Daley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 06:21
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90754
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111560434.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2026
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - Red Cross Hero Care, by PO2 Merissa Daley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naples
    Red Cross

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio