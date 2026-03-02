260302-N-UQ924-1001 NAPLES, Italy (March 2, 2026) Radio spot highlighting the services and availability of the American Red Cross Hero Care app. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Merissa Daley)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 06:21
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90754
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111560434.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - Red Cross Hero Care, by PO2 Merissa Daley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.