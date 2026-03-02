(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Naples Radio News - Counter Drone Training in Germany and USNS Robert Ballard

    AFN Naples Radio News - Counter Drone Training in Germany and USNS Robert Ballard

    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.03.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    260303-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (March 3, 2026) Radio news highlighting counter drone training by U.S. Air Forces in Europe and 7th Army Training Command and the Military Sealift Command christening the new Pathfinder-class Survey Ship USNS Robert Ballard. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 06:13
    Category: Newscasts
