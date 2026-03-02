(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Naples Radio News - Air Force Nurse Perseveres and Working Dogs in the Water

    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.03.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Merissa Daley 

    AFN Naples

    260303-N-UQ924-1001 NAPLES, Italy (March 3, 2026) Radio news highlighting U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Savannah Jumpp's story about her perseverance and dedication and Military Working Dog aquatic training. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Merissa Daley)

    Naples

