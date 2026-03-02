NEWSCAST 03 MAR 26: Japan, Philippines, U.S. MMCA & 12 LCT Overhead Live Fire Range

260306-N-TV012-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 06, 2026)

The combined armed forces of Japan, the Philippines, and the United States concluded a Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MMCA) within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone, Feb. 26, 2026, and U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, executed the first overhead live-fire range at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 27, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)