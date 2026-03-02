(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Japanese Culture Classes PROMO

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.02.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Orion Shotton 

    AFN Sasebo

    260202-N-GG032-1001 Sasebo, Japan
    A radio promotion for Japanese culture classes provided on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo through MWR, Feb. 2, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 00:40
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90741
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111560292.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japanese Culture Classes PROMO, by PO2 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

