NEWSCAST 04MAR2026: FFSC & USS Pinckney

260304-N-GG032-1001 Sasebo, Japan (Mar. 4, 2026)
The Fleet and Family Support Center visited AFN Sasebo to discuss the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) program ahead of SAPR month, Mar. 3, 2026, and Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) visited Singapore for a maintenance period, Mar. 4, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 01:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90740
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111560290.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
