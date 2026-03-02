(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pottery Class PROMO

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.10.2026

    Audio by Seaman Matthew Miller 

    AFN Sasebo

    260211-N-FJ198-1001
    A radio promotion for a pottery class available through MWR onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Feb. 11, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Miller.)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 01:41
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90738
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111560260.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pottery Class PROMO, by SN Matthew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travel and Tours
    Arita
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    Morale Welfare and Recreation
    AFN Sasebo

