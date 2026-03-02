260211-N-FJ198-1001
A radio promotion for a pottery class available through MWR onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Feb. 11, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Miller.)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 01:41
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90738
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111560260.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pottery Class PROMO, by SN Matthew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.