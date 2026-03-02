(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Korea News Update: 2nd Infantry Division Retention Sergeant Major discusses the recent retention expo and the role of leaders after the expo.

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.28.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Sean Lamb 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Sgt.Maj. Tony Moore, the retentions Sergeant Major for the 2nd Infantry Division, talks to U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sean Lamb, American Forces Network Humphreys radio broadcaster, about the recent retention expo on Camp Humphreys and about the role of leadership after the expo on base at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Jan. 29, 2026. They spoke about what was offered at the expo and about leaders being sure to follow up with service members afterwards. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Sean Lamb)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 00:34
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 90736
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111560168.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

