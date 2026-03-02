Korea News Update: Office of the Staff Judge Advocate attorneys discuss the Status of Forces Agreement and the consequences of criminal misconduct.

U.S. Army Capt. Patrick Williams, trial counsel Eighth Army, and U.S. Army 1st Lt. Stacy Lee, a national security law attorney, talk to U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sean Lamb, American Forces Network Humphreys radio broadcaster, about the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) and the consequences of criminal misconduct at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Mar. 3, 2026. They spoke about the rights guaranteed by SOFA and the procedures and punishments for being found guilty in a foreign court, (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Sean Lamb)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 00:35
|Location:
|KR
