Korea News Update: Military AutoSource representative discusses services MAS provides and the Pre-Owned Program.

Abby Coulter, Military AutoSource (MAS) representative, talks to U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sean Lamb, American Forces Network Humphreys radio broadcaster, about what services MAS provides in South Korea as well as the MAS Pre-Owned Program at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Jan. 23, 2026. They spoke about how MAS allows servicemembers to custom build cars for their next duty station and the quality of vehicles with the Pre-Owned Program. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Sean Lamb)