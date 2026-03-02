(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Korea News Update: Military AutoSource representative discusses services MAS provides and the Pre-Owned Program.

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.22.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Sean Lamb 

    AFN Humphreys

    Abby Coulter, Military AutoSource (MAS) representative, talks to U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sean Lamb, American Forces Network Humphreys radio broadcaster, about what services MAS provides in South Korea as well as the MAS Pre-Owned Program at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Jan. 23, 2026. They spoke about how MAS allows servicemembers to custom build cars for their next duty station and the quality of vehicles with the Pre-Owned Program. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Sean Lamb)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 01:45
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 90734
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111560119.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korea News Update: Military AutoSource representative discusses services MAS provides and the Pre-Owned Program., by SrA Sean Lamb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

