    The Drop Ep. 45 March Madness/Fitness at the 130th Airlift Wing

    The Drop Ep. 45 March Madness/Fitness at the 130th Airlift Wing

    UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams 

    130th Airlift Wing

    In this episode, 130th Airlift Wing commander Col. Richard Switzer and Command Chief Master Sgt. Jeff King discuss their priorities for March 2026 Unit Training Assembly weekend. Lt. Col. Anna Sherrod, the Force Support Squadron Commander, joins to discuss fitness and health.

