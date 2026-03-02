The LOGSTAT: NTC Trends at the BDE & Below

Episode #42: Kicking off our first fan requested miniseries focused on the trends at the brigade & below from each of the major Combat Training Centers (CTC). CPT Garett Pyle meets with LTC Eric Shockley, the Senior Tactical Sustainment Observer/Coach of Goldminer Team at the National Training Center (NTC) to discuss the trends that they are observing at NTC and how sustainment units can be better prepared for future operations.
The National Training Center and Ft. Irwin Homepage: https://home.army.mil/irwin/
