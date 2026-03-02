(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The LOGSTAT: NTC Trends at the BDE & Below

    03.05.2026

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #42: Kicking off our first fan requested miniseries focused on the trends at the brigade & below from each of the major Combat Training Centers (CTC). CPT Garett Pyle meets with LTC Eric Shockley, the Senior Tactical Sustainment Observer/Coach of Goldminer Team at the National Training Center (NTC) to discuss the trends that they are observing at NTC and how sustainment units can be better prepared for future operations.

    The National Training Center and Ft. Irwin Homepage: https://home.army.mil/irwin/

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The LOGSTAT: NTC Trends at the BDE & Below, by CPT Garett Pyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

