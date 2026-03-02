The LOGSTAT: NTC Trends at the BDE & Below

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/90724" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Episode #42: Kicking off our first fan requested miniseries focused on the trends at the brigade & below from each of the major Combat Training Centers (CTC). CPT Garett Pyle meets with LTC Eric Shockley, the Senior Tactical Sustainment Observer/Coach of Goldminer Team at the National Training Center (NTC) to discuss the trends that they are observing at NTC and how sustainment units can be better prepared for future operations.



The National Training Center and Ft. Irwin Homepage: https://home.army.mil/irwin/