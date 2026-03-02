Radio Spot - 5K Walk to Remember

This is a 30-second radio spot advertising the 5K Walk to Remember in honor of Gold Star Spouses Day that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from March 5, 2026, to April 4, 2026, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. For more information visit baumholder.armymwr.com. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 09:37
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90718
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111558243.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
