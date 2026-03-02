NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Mar. 03, 2026) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaak Martinez speaks about the new compass program Mar. 03, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., allied, coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaak Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 06:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90714
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111558211.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 260303-N-KF697-COMPASS-1001, by PO2 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.