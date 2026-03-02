(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    260305-SPOT30-SUMMERSTORY

    260305-SPOT30-SUMMERSTORY

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREECE

    03.04.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Curtis Burdick 

    AFN Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 05, 2026) This is 30-second radio spot asking Sailors of Naval Support Activity Souda Bay to submit safety stories to base safety. This product began airing on Mar. 05, 2026. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Curtis Burdick.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 06:38
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90713
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111558210.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 260305-SPOT30-SUMMERSTORY, by PO3 Curtis Burdick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio