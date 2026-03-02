NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Mar. 5, 2026) An interview with Casey Pizzuto, Sigonella United Service Organizations Senior Center Operations Manager, to discuss upcoming events on Naval Air Station Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Hart)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 05:36
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|90711
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111558197.mp3
|Length:
|00:08:38
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Morning Buzz with Casey Pizzuto, by SN Jacob Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.