The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LXX

Master Sergeant C.J. Ewer is a Security Forces Flight Chief and seasoned Phoenix Raven. He's traveled all over the world and loves his job. Join us by listening to MSgt Ewer's story and you'll hear for yourself how passionate he is about being a Raven.