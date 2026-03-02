(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LXX

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LXX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAINE, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing

    Master Sergeant C.J. Ewer is a Security Forces Flight Chief and seasoned Phoenix Raven. He's traveled all over the world and loves his job. Join us by listening to MSgt Ewer's story and you'll hear for yourself how passionate he is about being a Raven.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 14:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90698
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111556969.mp3
    Length: 00:31:20
    Location: MAINE, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LXX, by SMSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio