    The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats Ep 65: United States v. Saul (C.A.A.F. 2025)

    The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats Ep 65: United States v. Saul (C.A.A.F. 2025)

    UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    In this episode, we address providency and the applicability of permissive inferences in guilty pleas. We also discuss practical considerations for counsel in making charging decisions, preparing clients for the guilty plea colloquy, and draft stipulations of fact.

    Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 09:56
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:16:41
    Location: US
    TAGS

    Lawyer
    TJAGLCS
    Army
    JAG

