    The Quill & Sword | The FAR & Beyond Episode 26: Other Transactions (OTs): The Basics

    The Quill & Sword | The FAR & Beyond Episode 26: Other Transactions (OTs): The Basics

    UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    On this Episode, we discuss Other Transactions. We discuss the basics of Other Transactions, how they can be used and the authority that goes along with them.
    Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 09:51
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 90693
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111556189.mp3
    Length: 00:19:17
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    contracts
    tjaglcs
    Army
    JAG
    government lawyer

