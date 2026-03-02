The Quill & Sword | The FAR & Beyond Episode 26: Other Transactions (OTs): The Basics

On this Episode, we discuss Other Transactions. We discuss the basics of Other Transactions, how they can be used and the authority that goes along with them.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2026 09:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|90693
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111556189.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:17
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
