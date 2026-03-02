Spangdahlem Radio News 260305 AFA Gold Medal Airmen Keynote

The following is a radio news report highlighting Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe's speech at the Air and Space Forces Association Warfare Symposium at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 4, 2026. This segment covered Wolfe's speech about challenging Airmen to improve themselves at the 2026 Special Air Warfare Symposium. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Jack Wilkins)
