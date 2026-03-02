(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Spangdahlem Radio News 260305 AFA Gold Medal Airmen Keynote

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.04.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jack Wilkins 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The following is a radio news report highlighting Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe's speech at the Air and Space Forces Association Warfare Symposium at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 4, 2026. This segment covered Wolfe's speech about challenging Airmen to improve themselves at the 2026 Special Air Warfare Symposium. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Jack Wilkins)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 04:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90690
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111555899.mp3
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem Radio News 260305 AFA Gold Medal Airmen Keynote, by A1C Jack Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Spangdahlem AFN
    Spangdahlem Air Base

