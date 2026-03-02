Spangdahlem Radio News 260305 AFA Gold Medal Airmen Keynote

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/90690" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The following is a radio news report highlighting Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe's speech at the Air and Space Forces Association Warfare Symposium at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 4, 2026. This segment covered Wolfe's speech about challenging Airmen to improve themselves at the 2026 Special Air Warfare Symposium. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Jack Wilkins)