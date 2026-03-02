260304-N-CO548-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Mar. 4, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting the formation of the Norway Combined Joint Logistics Support Group and a Rammstein Aquatics Center training for military working dogs. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2026 05:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90687
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111555807.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Norway CJLSG & Rammstein Military Working Dog Aquatics Training, by PO2 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS
