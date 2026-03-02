Morning Buzz with Jennifer Albanese and Brittney Beitel

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 23, 2025) An interview with Jenn Albanese and Brittney Beitel, recreation specialists, to discuss upcoming events within Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Garro)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2026 05:24
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|90686
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111555799.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
